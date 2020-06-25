Hy-Vee KidsFit launches summer “Find Your Smile” campaign

Hy-Vee KidsFit is launching a new summer campaign designed to help parents keep kids engaged and find new activities through the Find Your Smile Campaign. “Find Your Smile” is perfect for children of all ages and their families as they explore the eight dimensions of wellness: physical, emotional, social, intellectual, career, spiritual, environmental and financial.

Each video will focus on a theme based on the day of the week:

Mondays – Lower Body Move

Tuesdays – Try it Tuesday

Wednesdays – Upper Body Work

Thursdays – Game Day

Fridays – Fun Fact

Saturdays – Sport Specific

Sundays – Self-Care Sunday

The Find Your Smile challenge workbooks were mailed to all current Hy-Vee KidsFit Club members, and can also be found in your local Hy-Vee store. You can also still join the KidsFit Club to receive your free workbook in the mail at https://hy-veekidsfit.com/sign-up/.

Once you’ve received your challenge workbook, simply submit your entry for each of the eight dimensions of wellness challenges following the rules inside the workbook for the chance to win Hy-Vee One Step products for yourself and trees to be planted in your community provided by the Arbor Day Foundation. Three winners will be selected based on effort, creativity, aesthetic and execution. Entries must be submitted by Aug. 31, 2020.

1st Place- $500 of One Step product + 500 trees for your community

2nd Place- $250 of One Step product + 250 trees for your community

3rd Place- $150 of One Step product + 150 trees for your community

For more information, visit https://hy-veekidsfit.com/find-your-smile/find-your-smile/.