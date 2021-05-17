Husband and wife team bringing holistic and conventional growing practices to Meyer Produce

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re a husband and wife team. We work side by side to make our dreams happen. Whether it’s renovating our 30 year old farm or tackling an investment property – we do it together, we’re a great team and we get stuff done. We both love seeing old things become useful again – I think people find us interesting because they can watch us transform or grow things into something beautiful or useful.

We know a lot about hard work & little bit about growing seasonal produce.

We love seeing families excited about what we’re doing on the farm. Whether they know us personally from farmers markets or by being friends with us on Instagram, we love sharing with people (especially kids) where their food comes from.











The most frequently asked question we get is “why MEYER Produce?” it’s a great question, because neither Ben or I (Molly) are Meyer’s. When Ben & I purchased the produce business & farm in 2016, it had a 30 year reputation being it. 30 years in the CU community selling high quality, seasonal produce. Ben and I thought about changing the name, but we were leery to change for several reasons. We were new to the game and had a lot to learn and we didn’t want to put a hiccup in a very loyal customer base. And, we wanted to show some loyalty to Jeff Meyer, the man who started it all and gave us the opportunity to have this lifestyle (that we love so much) 6 years later, in 2019, some good friends had us over for dinner and launched the question “have you thought about changing the name?” along with some great pointers about how the business look & feel had changed and that it was obvious now that there had been a change of ownership. This conversation really lit us up – our hard work in renovating the farm & business was starting to show! -We then knew, it’s time to change the name! But, choosing a name for a 30 year old business is HARD. If there are any expert ‘namers’ out there, send them our way! We’ve been thinkin’. We’re not in a rush to change, we know good things take time. But in all seriousness, we could definitely use some ideas!

What problems do we solve? I like to think we are helping bridge the gap between the consumer and their food – we share how we plant, care for, harvest and sell our crops. We have a big heart for our community and we want to bring them education, entertainment & inspiration when we share our farming journey with them. Our biggest outlet to share is using Instagram. We share “did ya know?” posts frequently – posts about fun farm facts that you might not know about. We share our daily farm life with our two dogs, Sheba & Violet, in our stories. My fave little quip about us is “We’re a husband and wife team who work together – dogs in tow. We love sharing our unique rural life, whether it’s through tasty summer produce or online via our newsletter & social channels, we aim to bring you a little taste of what it’s like to live a farmer’s life.” We want to bring the joy a farm has to everyone.

We combine holistic and conventional growing practices – this allows us to grow a large variety of fruit for our local markets that traditional organic growers typically don’t grow because of the pests that just love our central IL fruit.



We just opened up a farm stand for the first time EVER! It is open on Wednesday afternoons 3pm-6pm, on the farm. We may add more hours in the future, stay tuned to our social channels and our website for updates on that.

We would LOVE it if folks signed up for our farm newsletter! It’s a weekly email (usually goes out on Friday morning) that keeps you updated with what’s going on at the farm, where you can find our produce AND it’s the best way to find out about events that we have going on down at the farm. We also let you know what produce we have available!

Meyer Produce

1170 N CR 1700 E

Villa Grove, IL