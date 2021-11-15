Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week with The Haven

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

The Haven is a 24 hour emergency shelter located in Mattoon, IL. They can house men, women, and families all under one roof. In 2020, they housed 138 guests. So far for 2021, they have housed 142 guests. They also have a community kitchen where anyone can come get lunch or dinner for free. On average they provide 40- 60 meals per day. 85% of the guests that they serve are residents of Coles County.













We wanted to let our local communities know that The Haven in Mattoon, IL, is participating in National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. This is an annual program where people come together across the country to advocate and raise funds for homelessness in their local community.

If you do not know, The Haven is a 24 hour a day emergency homelessness shelter. Our facility can house men, women, and families under one roof. The Haven has always relied heavily on community donations and yearly fundraisers. Given the pandemic, we were unable to do any fundraising last year. However, this fall we are coming back together to join with our community to offer a series of fundraising events to benefit The Haven.

All week: We will have our newly designed t-shirts for sale. Anyone interested can contact fundraising@mattoonhaven.org to pay for the t-shirt and set a pick up time.

Wed., Nov., 17th, from 5-8 PM: We will have a drive-through community dinner. The meal will feature Bernie DeBuhr’s Famous Red Beans and Rice, cornbread, and a desert. Bernie is a local business owner that has graciously provided us his recipe to allow our volunteers to make his popular dish. This will be a free will donation event. We will have a donation bucket out and the community is encouraged to provide whatever donation they can.

Sat., Nov., 20th, from 7 PM- 7AM: Our community will gather at KC Summers parking lot to sleep in our cars for the evening. We will be raising awareness of the real life situations that face our local population. We will also be raising funds for the event. The event itself will be a $25 registration fee. This will include a t-shirt. Additionally, we also encourage our participants to raise funds from their sphere of influence.

Our motto for the week is, Help us do more than keep the lights on.

If you need any additional information please let me know. I also am the owner of the fundraising@mattoonhaven.org email box. If anyone wants to get involved they can shoot me an email there as well.