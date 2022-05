Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

WCIA 3 weekend anchor, Marley Capper, joins us in the CI Kitchen with a few different varieties of hummus.

Hummus Recipes

1 can of chickpeas

1-3 tablespoons of olive oil (add more as you go for desired consistency)

3-5 tablespoons of water (add more as you go for desired consistency)

Fresh squeezed lemon

Season to taste

Blend

Different flavors add:

Avocado

Olive

Connect with Marley on Facebook or Instagram.