Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)

A family owned shop is inviting you to shop local this holiday season and all year long for your pharmacy service. We’re checking out what Hudson Drug and Hallmark Shop has to offer.

Here’s more from the business:

We are independently owned for almost 70 years. We now deliver to the Champaign Urbana area 5 days a week free of charge.

We are the first area pharmacy and one of the first in Illinois to offer a multidose packaging system for prescriptions that helps simplify patient’s lives and increases their compliance with medications.

We help people with their Medicare prescription drug plans. We sit down with them and show them the most cost effective plans available for them.

Our multidose packaging system. I would bring a sample of this and show how it works.

Besides the free delivery and multi-dose packaging system, we also take great pride in fast, friendly customer service. We have 10-12 staff in the pharmacy, most of whom have worked for several years.

Our gift shop is the largest Hallmark shop in central Illinois.

It’s a great time to shop for gifts! Our gift side is Paxton’s annual bag sale, which is December 6-9. Everything in our store on the gift side is 20% off. On Sunday, we have an open house with food, music, door prizes and a visit from Santa at 3pm

Hudson Drug Shop

108 North Market

Paxton, IL 60957