Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jill Duden is back from Prevent Child Abuse Illinois. As we wrap up Child Abuse Prevention Month, we’re discussing specific ways that the community can play a role in this effort.

How the community can get involved:

Learn the warning signs of abuse and neglect. As adults, it is our responsibility to pay attention, speak up and to be willing to have difficult conversations about preventing child abuse. Attend or schedule a free webinar or training about child abuse prevention. We have many trainings, free of charge. Some topics we offer include Shaken Baby Syndrome prevention, Drug Endangered Children, Domestic Violence and it’s effect of children, etc. www.preventchildabuseillinois.org Volunteer at an organization that supports children and families. In our area, we have several agencies and non-profits that are working to keep children safe, including Crisis Nursery, Children’s Advocacy Center, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Boys and Girls Club, Cunningham Children’s Home, and local schools. Donate monetarily to the above organizations to support their efforts. Report suspected abuse the DCFS hotline: 1-800-25-ABUSE. Join Prevent Child Abuse Illinois mailing list, follow PCA IL on facebook. You’ll receive updates and announcements, as well as our quarterly newsletter! Prevent Child Abuse Illinois · Join Our Mailing List Form (lglforms.com) If you know a new parent, offer to help them! Offer a helping hand by bringing a meal, babysitting, or whatever mom or dad might need. Join the Champaign County Child Abuse Prevention Coalition. This group meets monthly to discuss trends, offer support, education and collaboration in the community all in an effort to reduce child abuse. Stay aware of legislation that supports children and families. Encourage local and state legislators to make keeping children safe a top priority. Media can continue to raise awareness about child abuse prevention just as you are today. Telling stories of child abuse is important, but so is talking about solutions and resources that are in our community to help families that are struggling.

Every day, all year, it is all of our responsibility to raise awareness, educate, reach out, and take responsibility for all children.

jduden@pcaillinois.org with any questions or to learn how to get more involved.