How to Visit Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center this Summer

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The pool in Urbana is counting down the days until they can open up to the public. Here’s what you need to know…

Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center (CLPFAC) will be open to the public beginning on May 29.

WITH ILLINOIS IN THE TIER 4 BRIDGE PHASE, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR PEOPLE WANTING TO VISIT THE POOL THIS YEAR?

• Pool attendance will be 50% capacity.

• First come-first served attendance.

• Attendance limits subject to change due to state public health guidelines.

• The pool follows all state and local public health regulations.

WILL SWIMMERS HAVE TO WEAR MASKS?

• People who are out of the pool will wear masks.

• Swimmers in the pool don’t have to wear masks.

WHAT TIMES WILL THE POOL BE OPEN?

• Pool opens May 29.

• Hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Shorter hours when Urbana School District is in session.

• Lap swim 6 – 8 a.m. and 12 – 7 p.m. Monday – Friday.

• For more information, see: https://www.urbanaparks.org/facilities/crystal-lake-park-family-aquatic-center/

ARE YOU STILL LOOKING FOR EMPLOYEES TO WORK AT THE POOL? IF SO, WHAT JOBS ARE OPEN?

• To apply to go urbanaparks.org/jobs and apply!

For more information about CLPFAC summer protocols, please visit UrbanaParks.org.