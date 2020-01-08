How to tell when wildlife is in pain

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

How do we assess and treat pain in wildlife? The U of I Wildlife Clinic explains.

What are some conditions that wildlife presents with that are painful?

Lots of trauma Soft tissue injuries Fractures Examples –red tail hawk eye, fractured wing X ray. How do you know that animals are painful? For some species we have objective scoring criteria (rabbit grimace score is an example) For some species we have to assume that if the process is painful in us or another species that it would be painful in others.

What medications do you use to treat pain in wildlife?

Some of the same classes of medications that human patients take! Very different doses, different formulations

How do you administer pain medications to wildlife patients?

It can be challenging with some patients (examples of owl and opossum) Lots of different options for how to get pain medications into patients. Lots of ways to improve comfort in ancillary ways (change enclosures, bandaging to reduce movement)

How can the public support wildlife?

If you see wildlife in need, we are available to accept wildlife in need of medical care, call for help or more information Like us on facebook

Donate to a great cause on our website