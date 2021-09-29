How to repair foundation in your crawl space with Woods Basement Systems

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Crawl Space Foundation Repair

What are the signs of a settling foundation?
A) Stair stepping cracks in the outside brickwork
B) Drywall cracks inside
C) Uneven foundation cracks

NOTE: uneven or widening foundation cracks will also leak and let water into the crawl space and that will help mold growth which is also a big problem too.

If too much water gets into a crawl space the center supports may sink into the muddy ground causing the center floors to sag and become uneven. Plus wooden support beam may rot due to excessive mold over time. We have Galvanized Steel to re-enforce and help level floors

