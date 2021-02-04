How to prevent frozen pipes with Mattex Service Company

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mattex Service Company offers heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services in Champaign, Piatt and Coles Counties.

We are working right now to educate people on how to prevent and respond to frozen pipes during colder weather.



In order to protect your home, do the following:

Locate your main water shut-off valve, in case of emergency

Wrap exposed pipes with insulations or heat tape to protect areas that might be prone to freezing

Keep a small trickle of water running through faucets on colder nights

Leave cabinet doors open where pipes run through

Make sure you’ve shut off and fully drained irrigation systems

Invest in a backup power supply to help keep your home warm during unexpected power outages — we sell generators!

What to do if your pipes freeze

If your pipes freeze, don’t let them thaw on their own — you could run the risk of a burst pipe and further damage!

Turn on your water faucets. This will help you locate the frozen pipe. Plus, moving water speeds up the thawing process.

Find the frozen pipes.

They’re usually in an outside wall, under a sink or in an unheated crawl space

Safely apply heat to the frozen pipes by using one of the following.

Electric heat pads

Electric hair dryers

Portable space heaters

Towels soaked in hot water

What to do if your pipes burst

Find your main water valve and immediately turn off your water supply



Contact a professional plumber immediately to come repair your pipes. Mattex offers 24/7 emergency service to help prevent further damage from a burst pipe and repair your home quickly.

We pride ourselves on making a difference in our local community. Right now, we are inviting people to pay $25 of their service fees forward to CU at Home.

We also pride ourselves on being the top-rated, most trained and most trusted team in Central Illinois.

Mattex Service Company

217-355-9700

402 S Staley Rd., Champaign, IL