How to pick, prep, and roast whole artichokes with Harvest Market

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

This time of year means artichokes are in season, but many people stray from purchasing whole artichokes and go straight for the can.

But have no fear! You too can prepare wholesome, roasted artichokes this summer and grace your meals with this nutritious side dish.

While Harvest Market’s registered dietician, Emily Dupuis, says canned fruits and veggies provide adequate nutrition, it’s nice to enjoy the flavor and versality of whole artichokes. Here are her tips for picking and prepping them:

Tips for picking:

pick artichokes that are heavy for it’s size

no bruising or cuts

leaves are tightly closed together

How to prep:

grab a spoon, sharp knife and kitchen shears – as well as a lemon

peel away any leaves from the stem

cut away about an inch or 2 of the stem

using kitchen shears, cut the sharp tips off each of the leaves.

next, slice in half lengthwise from the stem side then rub with lemon to prevent from turning brown

open up the artichoke and with your spoon, carefully remove the fuzzy choke and the papery leaves (be careful! sometimes these can be sharp as well)

How to roast:

preheat oven to 400. grab an oven safe baking dish and foil to cover.

place each artichoke half, facing up, in the baking dish

for each artichoke, mince a garlic clove and 1-2 tablespoons fresh parsley (thyme and oregano are yummy, too!)

place the minced herbs and garlic in the center of the artichoke

grate some lemon zest over the top, followed by a squeeze of lemon juice on each then a generous drizzle of olive oil

cover and roast about 25-30 minutes. remove from oven and let steam another 5 minutes more.

Eating tips:

the outter leaves aren’t fully edible- just the bottoms that are attached to the choke. usually eaten by scraping the bottom “meat” off the leaf with your teeth ( often dipped in melted butter first!)

eat these as a side dish or remove leaves, cut up the artichoke heart and toss with pasta, olive oil, parmesan cheese and fresh herbs

Artichoke nutrition: