Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Corey Sandschafer, Broker Land Specialist, joins us with tips on knowing how to properly market land to receive the best price.
- Current land prices or how to price their land properly
- Benefits of using a realtor
- People are always surprised at who is calling about their property and are always asking why would someone out of State would want to buy in Illinois.
- It doesn’t cost anything to list with our company. It is a free service up until you agree to sell your property for the price your comfortable with.
People are amazed at how far we travel.
We advertise on a National scale.
We are now sponsoring the sports desk at WCIA and I will be covering the counties in the viewing area. When your viewers call me and let me know that they saw us on WCIA, I will cut my commissions.
Midwest Farm And Land Co.
110 W Main St. Salem IL 62881