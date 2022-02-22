Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Corey Sandschafer, Broker Land Specialist, joins us with tips on knowing how to properly market land to receive the best price.

  • Current land prices or how to price their land properly
  • Benefits of using a realtor
  • People are always surprised at who is calling about their property and are always asking why would someone out of State would want to buy in Illinois.
  • It doesn’t cost anything to list with our company. It is a free service up until you agree to sell your property for the price your comfortable with.

People are amazed at how far we travel.

We advertise on a National scale.

We are now sponsoring the sports desk at WCIA and I will be covering the counties in the viewing area. When your viewers call me and let me know that they saw us on WCIA, I will cut my commissions.

