How to make your own bite-sized ice cream sandwiches

THINSTERS Ice Cream Sandwiches
Ingredients:
• 1 pint of your favorite ice cream
• 10 THINSTERS chocolate chip cookies
• THINSTERS cookie crumbs
• Optional: Melted chocolate chips, sprinkles
Directions:
- Set aside 10 THINSTERS cookies
- Crumble the remaining THINSTERS cookies
- In a bowl, mix a pint of your favorite ice cream with the cookie crumbs
- Scoop a tablespoon of the ice cream mixture onto a whole THINSTERS cookie.
- Place another THINSTERS cookie on top to create a sandwich with the cookies.
- OPTIONAL: Dip the ice cream sandwich into melted chocolate chips and sprinkles, freeze for an hour before serving. Enjoy!