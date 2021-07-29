How to make your own bite-sized ice cream sandwiches

THINSTERS Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients:

• 1 pint of your favorite ice cream
• 10 THINSTERS chocolate chip cookies
• THINSTERS cookie crumbs
• Optional: Melted chocolate chips, sprinkles

Directions:

  1. Set aside 10 THINSTERS cookies
  2. Crumble the remaining THINSTERS cookies
  3. In a bowl, mix a pint of your favorite ice cream with the cookie crumbs
  4. Scoop a tablespoon of the ice cream mixture onto a whole THINSTERS cookie.
  5. Place another THINSTERS cookie on top to create a sandwich with the cookies.
  6. OPTIONAL: Dip the ice cream sandwich into melted chocolate chips and sprinkles, freeze for an hour before serving. Enjoy!

https://crispcatering.com

