How to make kid-friendly meatloaf with unexpected ingredients

We all know that kids can be picky eaters, especially when it comes to veggies. Thankfully, Kristina Adams Smith has a recipe that just might get your little ones to eat a vegetable or two…without even knowing it.

Very Veggie Meatloaf

1-1/2 pounds Ground Round or sirloin (93% lean or leaner) or can use half ground turkey

1 cup oats (crumbled goldfish crackers or SunChips work well too)

2 tablespoons minced dried onion

1/2 cup pureed peas (or baby food brand)

1⁄2 cup shredded zucchini

1⁄4 cup ketchup

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1-2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon Season salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Optional Toppings: Ketchup or barbecue sauce and shredded Cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 400°F. Combine all ingredients in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Spray loaf pan or foil with nonstick spray. Shape beef mixture into 2 equal loaves, lightly patting beef mixture to level top. Wrap in foil and freeze for later. If baking immediately, Spread ketchup or other topping over each before baking. Cover with foil and bake in oven 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake additional 10-15 minutes until internal temperature reaches 160°F. Remove from oven. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.