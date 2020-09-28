How to know if (and when) mental health counseling is right for you

The need for mental health counseling and support can happen anytime, but perhaps now more than ever. The Rock Counseling Group in Mahomet and Champaign has numerous counselors specializing in numerous disciplines ready to meet with you–either in person or online.

Is Therapy Right for Me?

At the Rock Counseling Group you are more than just a client, you are a valued individual. Their staff understands how difficult it can be to reach out and ask for help. This is a sign of strength; one many do not have the courage to pursue. Seeking out therapy is an individual choice. There are many reasons why people come to therapy. Sometimes it is to deal with long-standing psychological issues, or problems with anxiety or depression. Other times it is in response to unexpected changes in life such as a divorce or work transition. Many seek the advice of counsel as they pursue their own personal exploration and growth. Working with a skilled therapist can help provide insight, support, and new strategies for all types of life challenges. Therapy is right for anyone who is interested in getting the most out of their life by taking a proactive approach to finding purpose and passion, creating greater self-awareness, and working towards change in their lives.

Do I really need therapy? I can usually handle my problems.

At one time or another everyone goes through challenging situations in life, and while you may have successfully navigated through other difficulties you’ve faced, there’s nothing wrong with seeking out extra support when you need it or as a preventative measure. In fact, therapy is very effective for people who have a desire for self-awareness or realize they need a helping hand, and that is something to be admired. You are taking responsibility by accepting where you are in life and making a commitment to change the situation by seeking therapy. Therapy provides long-lasting benefits and support, giving you the tools you need to avoid triggers, re-direct damaging patterns, and overcome whatever challenges you face.

How can therapy help me?

There are numerous benefits from participating in therapy and counseling. Therapists can provide support, problem-solving skills, and enhanced coping strategies for issues such as depression, anxiety, relationship troubles, unresolved childhood issues, grief, stress management, body image issues and creative blocks. Many people also find that counselors can be a tremendous asset to managing personal growth, interpersonal relationships, family concerns, marriage issues, professional development, and the hassles of daily life. Therapists can provide a fresh perspective on a difficult problem or point you in the direction of a solution. The benefits you obtain from therapy depend on how well you use the process and put into practice what you learn.

Is therapy confidential?

Yes, the Illinois mental health and disability act and HIPPA protect the confidentiality of all communications between a client and psychotherapist in most situations. No information is disclosed without prior written permission from the client.

What is Tele-health Counseling/Therapy and is it effective?

What are the benefits of telehealth services?

Through telehealth, you can have real‐time, two‐way communication via secure online virtual sessions. You can schedule your sessions at a place and time that fits best into your schedule in a comfortable environment

Convenient – engage behavioral health services from your home, office, when traveling for work or vacation, or students who are back in their hometowns for breaks. Telehealth eliminates the disruptions in your care that can occur because of these things.

