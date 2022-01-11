How to increase your home’s energy efficiency with help from The Blind Man

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

I think the first thing people find interesting about The Blind Man is we do so much more than just window coverings!

The highest on the list of things that most people are concerned with other than functionality, is energy efficiency. Windows are the most prevalent point of energy loss in the home and we can help with that!

Customer service. Hands down, we take a think outside the box approach when it comes to solutions. We don’t just come and measure, it’s a full experience from consultation to installation.

Hunter Douglas has year round promotions, we offer also incentive discounts.

The Blind Man

217-359-5918

505 S. Mattis St., Suite B

Champaign, IL 62521