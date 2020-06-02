How to honor loved ones this week in light of National Cancer Survivor’s Day

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

Sunday, June 7 is National Cancer Survivor’s Day. To celebrate, Walk & Roll of Champaign is honoring cancer survivors and patients through a series of projects benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Here’s what’s in store:

Honor a cancer patient/survivor with a sign:

Make a loved one smile by placing a luminaria or a HOPE or CURE sign in their yard through June 7 (National Cancer Survivors Day!).

Rental:

CURE – $50.00

HOPE – $50.00

Luminaria – $30.00

All three – $110.00

The items will be left for 2 days at the designated area. All displays are set up without any personal contact. Delivery and pick will happen in the morning unless otherwise arranged.

ALL the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society! Pay by check or online. Check made payable to the American Cancer Society. Pay online http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Rannebarger Need more information? Contact Jill at jill@champaignrelay.org

2. Participate in Ribbons of Love

Place a cancer awareness ribbon in your window, on your door, in your front yard, hanging from a tree, etc and snap a pic. Then share to the Ribbons of Love facebook page. Add the hashtag #ribbonsoflove and the name or names of people you are supporting if you’d like.

To purchase a 12” or 6” wooden ribbon painted the color of cancer awareness you’d prefer, contact Jill for more information. Jill@champaignrelay.org.

3. Run/walk a virtual 5K

Cancer patients need us now more than ever. You can do your part, while staying socially distant, by joining Walk & Roll’s Virtual 5K. Register before June 7 and walk/run/roll at least 3.1 miles. Track your route through your Fitbit, Apple Watch, Garmin, or through your phone (Map My Run) and email your results to Anna.Peters@cancer.org. Register today at www.walkandrollchampaign.com. And—bonus—you get a T-shirt!