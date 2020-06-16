How to handle humidity and your hair

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Kelsie Briggs, stylist and owner of Salon 105, shares tips on how to handle your hair when humidity strikes.

Here’s more from Kelsie:

We help people decide what product is best for their hair and what styles will compliment their hair type / texture / color / and face. We frequently are asked how to do flat iron curls. We often help people achieve desired looks with their own tools by letting them bring their tools in to their hair appointments and having them show us how they’re doing it at home and we either help correct them or give them tips to make it easier.









We stand out because we do not have “set” hours. Out team of stylists will come in early or stay late depending on our clients needs. We also are open on Mondays which most salons are not.

We usually do FREE back to school haircuts for k-12 the week before school starts every year, but depending on how school looks this year and guidelines for COVID-19 we might have to make some adjustments.

Hairstyling, cutting, and coloring

Women owned business

6 Stylists in salon that can serve most any hair need, including an airbrush make up artist



Salon 105

105 S Lincoln St.

Mahomet IL 61853