How to cut your own bangs with Rod Sickler Salon & Spa

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Is this stay at home order bringing you down with the bad hair blues? Look on the positive side! Champaign-Urbana stylist, Rod Sickler, says now is the perfect time to give your hair a break from heat and acclimating your hair to not shampooing as often. The result? Your hair doesn’t dry out as easily, and your color won’t fade as quickly.

Sickler also demonstrated on ciLiving how you can cut your bangs from home. Check out his live tutorial below:

Rod Sickler Salon & Spa would also like to give back as a thank you to the doctors, nurses, radiologists, nursing assistants, pharmacists, phlebotomists and so so so many more, who put their lives and health at risk each and every day for long hours. COVID-19 is causing more people to go to their doctors, and putting more and more people in hospitals.

In the comments section of this facebook post, nominate a healthcare worker of any kind who have dedicated themselves day in and day out to help the rest of us. Comment what they do, who they are, and tag them if possible.

The salon will pick at least 3 or more of them to have a complimentary Spa Day at Rod Sickler Salon and Spa once this pandemic is all over, and we can continue on with our normal lives.

“Thank you so much to not only the Healthcare workers out there but everyone who is keeping this world going. Everyone who does a small part, helps make a big impact. So from the bottom of our hearts. THANK YOU!”