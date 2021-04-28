How to become a CASA Advocate

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and as April winds down we are encouraging anyone across Illinois that is interested in volunteering to check out the Illinois CASA website illinoiscasa.org or if you know a program exists in your local community-reach out to them and find out more information.









Individuals who are interesting in becoming a CASA Advocate:

Must be 21

Pass a Criminal Background Check

-Complete 30 hour Pre-Service Training

-Be sworn in by a judge

-Willing to work 10-15 hours a month on assigned case

Local CASA programs across the state and here in WCIA’s viewing area are recruiting individuals to advocate on behalf of children and youth that have experienced abuse and neglect and are now in foster care.

Children and youth in foster care often times have many different foster home placements, changes in schools, changes in caseworkers and attorneys and judges. CASA works hard to keep one advocate on a child or youth’s case the entire case.









CASA Advocates make independent recommendations to the juvenile judge after gathering information from the child or youth’s caseworker, teacher, principal, doctor, biological parent(s) and meeting with the child or youth themselves once a month.

Illinois CASA

200 W. Madison Street, Suite 2100

Chicago, IL 60606