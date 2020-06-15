How to avoid “tech posture” with the Champaign Fitness Center

In today’s world many of us spend many hours per day looking at a computer screen or phone. This can easily lead to poor posture. Today, Marcia Stevens from the Champaign Fitness Center joined us to talk about what poor postural habits can develop, what good posture should look like, and to try out some exercises and stretches to help improve our posture.

The Champaign Fitness Center offers extensive cardio and weight lifting equipment, group fitness classes for all ages and fitness levels, personal training, and a friendly and helpful staff to assist you and answer your questions. They also offer one on one personal training to help people with physical issues they may have or to help them kick start their fitness or help them achieve a higher level of fitness.

The Fitness Center re-opened on Saturday, May 30th for regular workouts and group fitness classes. Visit them online for more information.