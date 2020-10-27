How To Avoid Retirement Roadblocks with Rooted Wealth Advisors

Champaign, IL (WCIA)

Times are changing and that means the road to a healthy retirement plan is starting to look different for some. Today we have Duke Smith with Rooted Wealth Advisors to discuss what this new road may look like and what you can do to better prepare for it.

The Road To Retirement

How Will You Navigate Your Road To Retirement?

• Inaccessibility/roadblocks to retirement

o At one time everyone traveled the same path to retirement with steady pension, a stable Social Security fund as well as personal savings.

o Pensions are disappearing, longevity of social Security is questionable, economic factors, and longer life expectancy.

o Great Recession – retirement savings lost

• How to avoid roadblocks

o Delay Retirement

o Employee Benefits

o Potential healthcare cost plan

o Understanding penalties/requirements of withdrawal from retirement savings

o Identify Sources of lifetime income

• Consult a Financial Professional

o Can help navigate clients through all of this

o Familiar and knowledgeable about the retirement process



