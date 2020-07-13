How much water should we be drinking daily?

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Leia Flure, Registered Dietitian, is back with tips on just how much water you should be drinking every days.

We’ve all heard the 8 glasses per day “rule” – is it true? How much water do you really need per day?

Everyone’s hydration needs are different! How much fluid you need depends on a lot of things, including physical activity, if you’re sick, it’s hot out, etc.

Major factors affecting fluid needs:

· Sex/gender

· Body size

· Physical activity

· Weather

· Illness

When you say fluid and hydration needs, does that mean drinking water?

Any food with moisture counts toward your fluid needs. Display: yogurt, fruits and vegetables, oatmeal, popsicles, etc. You don’t necessarily need to drink half a gallon of water per day.

Hydrating Foods

· Fruits and vegetables

· Frozen fruit bars

· Yogurt

· Soup

· Oatmeal

Also, beverages like soda, tea, and coffee do contribute to hydration. You may have to go to the bathroom a little more because of the caffeine, but there is still a net hydrating effect.

How can you tell if you need to drink more?

Thirst not the best indicator! Often mistaken for hunger, and once you’re thirsty you’re already somewhat dehydrated.

For a generally healthy person, the best way to know is to monitor your urine.