How Champaign plant shop, Plant Mode, is adjusting and overcoming during COVID-19

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

The COVID-19 pandemic has uniquely affected small business in our community and plant shops are no exception. Matthis Helmick, owner of Plant Mode in Champaign, caught up with ciLiving storyteller, Erin Valle, to chat about how he’s had to adjust and overcome.

Helmick has been caring for plants for as long as he can remember; from taking care of his mother’s houseplants on “Watering Wednesday” to working at Chicago plant store, Sprout Home.

When he noticed caring for plants brought him and others joy, Helmick decided to open his own pop-up plant shop in a friend’s apartment in 2014.







Helmick in 2014 when Plant Mode was a pop-up shop.

Since then, Plant Mode has taken root in a space of its own off Chester Street in Midtown Champaign. Helmick specializes in everything from indoor tropical plants to succulents and cacti, plus, he features herbs in the spring and summer.

“I try to offer a very boutique experience,” Helmick says.

Now, Helmick is navigating life as a small business owner in the midst of a pandemic. Plant mode has re-opened after a brief shut down and Helmick is selling plants through curbside service only.





“We’re gonna keep it safe, curbside,” Helmick says. “Gloves on. Mask. I give a Clorox wipe to all the pots before I bag them.”

Although Plant Mode is just one example of how local shops are adjusting to their new normal, it’s been a ride Helmick won’t soon forget. He knows he’s not in this alone:

“Find your local small businesses that are not operating under normal circumstances– I’m not open under a normal circumstance, but I’m still open– and buy a gift card or see if you can help them out with anything.”

Connect with Plant Mode:

Facebook: @PlantMode

Instagram: @plant_mode

Squareup (for ordering and curbside pickup): Plant-Mode