How (and why) to get your windshield crack repaired right now

Ever wondered what it takes to replace a chip in your windshield? Wade from American Eagle Auto Glass in Danville shows you how it’s done…and explains why glass is such an important part of the safety performance of your car.

American Eagle Auto Glass has been in business for 35 years, is locally-owned, and they’ll even help you with the insurance process. They’ll come to you to do repairs as well. For more details, visit them:

American Eagle Auto Glass

217-443-4527

39 N. Franklin St, Danville

https://americaneagleautoglass.com