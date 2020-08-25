How (and why) to be a part of the 2020 United States Census

The deadline to complete the 202 United States Census is September 30, and it is critical that everyone be counted. These numbers help provide federal funding to support schools, road construction, social service programs, hospitals, etc.

Each person in Champaign County counted = $1800/ year in federal funding, meaning just the UIUC college student population alone (one of the hardest populations to accurately count) could equal $90 million dollars each year!

School Supply Giveaway with the Housing Authority and IDHS on 9/11-9/13 from 3pm-6pm

If you have questions about how to get started:

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District
217-531-5338
201 W. Kenyon Rd. Champaign, IL 61821
https://www.c-uphd.org/
https://www.2020centralillinoiscensus.org/

