Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jilyan Landon, President Ryan Dallas Real Estate, shares housing trends we’re seeing in Central Illinois as well as tips for buying and selling homes in the local market.

A Guaranteed Offer from Ryan Dallas Real Estate allows you to be in control. It’s selling made simple — no showings, no open houses, no negotiations, and you choose when you want to move. Terms and conditions apply.

217-351-4900

4112 C Fieldstone

Champaign, IL 61822