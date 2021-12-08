Housing Authority of Champaign County to partner with Silver Hearts Community to gift senior residents at Steer Place

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Ashley Short, Special Projects Coordinator, HACC, and Giovanna Dibenedetto, Executive Director, Silver Hearts Community, Inc. join us.

James Barham from Barham Benefit Group introduced Giovanna to Lily, Executive Director of HACC. Mr. Barham loved the work of the Silver Hearts Program and wanted to connect the organization with HACC. HACC had to stop activities within the building due to COVID-19 and since August HACC has held numerous activities.













Ashley Short: I am the Special Projects Coordinator for the Housing Authority of Champaign County. I currently handle all resident events, marketing, and special leasing initiatives. I am looking for additional community partners to provide services to our resident buildings at Washington Square and Haven at Market Place.

HACC & Silver Hearts Program is partnering together to educate, provide resources, and collaborate with other community partners to create a community within Steer Place.

Wisdom Tree Flyer- We are currently sponsoring residents at Steer Place for the holiday season.

Housing Authority of Champaign County

217-378-7100

2008 N MARKET ST

