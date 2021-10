Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Emergency Housing Voucher Landlord Incentive

HACC is offering $1,000 incentive to landlords who leases a unit to an EHV holder. This is a one-time bonus per united lease. Pre-inspections will be available.

Who should a landlord contact to get involved?

Housing Authority of Champaign County

217-378-7100

2008 N MARKET ST

Champaign, IL 61822