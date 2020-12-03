House of Flowers in Rantoul

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

A House of Flowers in Rantoul has two fun ways to make Christmas extra special this year:

1. Every Friday, they will hold a Christmas center piece drawing. Each weekly winner will be entered into a grand prize drawing just before Christmas day.

2. They will also be holding an ugly sweater contest on Facebook. The winner gets a $100 prize gift bag. Simply come into the shop wearing an ugly sweater. Paula will take a picture and post it on the shop’s Facebook page where people can vote for the winner.

A House Of Flowers

113 E. Sangamon St. 

Rantoul, IL  61866

(217) 893-3600

https://www.paulashouseofflowers.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon