A House of Flowers in Rantoul has two fun ways to make Christmas extra special this year:

1. Every Friday, they will hold a Christmas center piece drawing. Each weekly winner will be entered into a grand prize drawing just before Christmas day.

2. They will also be holding an ugly sweater contest on Facebook. The winner gets a $100 prize gift bag. Simply come into the shop wearing an ugly sweater. Paula will take a picture and post it on the shop’s Facebook page where people can vote for the winner.

A House Of Flowers

113 E. Sangamon St.

Rantoul, IL 61866

(217) 893-3600

https://www.paulashouseofflowers.com/