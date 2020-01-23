Houlihan’s Restaurant part of Champaign County Area Restaurant Week

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Area Restaurant Week is back for it’s fourth year in 2020! This nine-day celebration of local food will leave you craving more when you discover our award-winning food scene. Whether you crave authentic Italian dishes, Asian-inspired cuisine, or classic American dishes, Restaurant Week will satisfy all your hunger pangs.

Today Houlihan’s Restaurant in Champaign joins us in the CI Kitchen to make a Seared Georges Bank Scallops with asparagus risotto, baby arugula, and basil-infused olive oil.



Lunch Menus: $9

Dinner Menus: $19 / $29 / $39

Reservations at individual restaurants are highly encouraged where applicable.

Houlihan’s Restaurant in Champaign, IL

Houlihan’s in Champaign is located directly south of State Farm Center and is your place to wine and dine in Champaign. Whether you’re looking for a great meal for lunch or dinner, or just a place to unwind with the best happy hour, the Champaign Houlihan’s restaurant provides a great dining experience. Drink up our happy hour specials, check out our current happenings or just find your favorite item on our menu.

Houlihan’s Provides Wood Grilled Center-Cut Steaks , Artisan Salads and Sandwiches, Wine & Cocktail Selection, Contemporary American and Ethnic-Inspired to the Champaign.