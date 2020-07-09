Hot Dogs and Hot Jobs with Express Employment Professionals

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Express Employment Professionals are ready to help you find the perfect job!

Here’s more from Express Employment Professionals:

We have hundreds of immediate openings ranging from production and manufacturing, skilled trades, office/clerical as well as professional roles.

We have over 20 recruiters that are working to interview and process all new applicants! The majority of our positions are evaluation to hire, with the ability to be hired on to the companies after just 30 days. Most of these companies offer full-time benefits, including 401k’s, health insurance, free phone doctor access, paid time off and many more! Some of these positions do not require any experience and are located right on the MTD Busline D.

We are committed to do whatever it takes for both our clients and associates to get them back to work and long term opportunities to grow with companies around the Champaign/Urbana/Rantoul area.

EVENT:

Hot Dogs and Hot Jobs hiring event! Everything will be social distance approved, stop on by for a free hot dog, snow cone from Kona-Ice and leave with a new career!

Express Employment Professionals

217-355-8500

1001 N Mattis Ave

Champaign IL 61820