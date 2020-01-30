Hospice Hearts to partner up with Red Hot Winter

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kayla Johnson, Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue Executive Director, is back with details on their involvement with the upcoming Red Hot Winter.

Since Hospice Hearts does not operate like your usual animal shelter with pets in cages (all animals are in foster homes), we work directly with local businesses to help us host adoption events. So, we can talk about pet friendly places in C-U, how to have successful meet ‘n greets when adding an adopted pet to your family, etc. We take in animals generally straight from family members who contact us when their loved one is ill, in a nursing home or might have passed away, it’s a very emotional process. They are entrusting us with a part of their family, and they’re trying to do what’s best for the animal. These animals often would not do well at a shelter since much of the time the pet is older and used to living in a quiet place.

We provide comfort to the family, knowing the pet will receive the best veterinary care and never have to see a crowded shelter or cage. Recently we brought in two cats who came from a domestic abuse situation…the previous owner was in the hospital with her mother taking care of her. They didn’t know when she would be released, and her two cats needed a safe home. They came to Hospice Hearts, and both were adopted shortly after.

A lot of inquiries come in from people wanting to re-home their pet because they’re moving to a different apartment, or having a kid and don’t want their senior dogs, or are moving and don’t want to travel with the cat. Those don’t fit within our mission statement and we’re unable to admit those pets, but it’s infuriating to see how easily some people can toss pets away, and heartbreaking because we just can’t help everyone.

