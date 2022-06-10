Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Hospice Hearts is hosting a pet adoption event this weekend at the downtown brewpub.

Event by Blind Pig Brewing and Hospice Hearts

Join us and Hospice Hearts in the Blind Pig Beer Garden for the most adorable event of the summer! Hospice Hearts will be there with pets to meet and merch to check out. Ask questions of the Hospice Hearts representatives and even fill out your adoption application that day!

We’ll serve the beer, they’ll serve the cute, and you’ll bring the love!