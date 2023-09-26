Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

When life takes unexpected turns, it’s not just humans who need support; our furry friends do too. Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue, a remarkable organization founded by compassionate volunteers, dedicates itself to aiding pets when their owners can no longer care for them due to circumstances like nursing home admissions, assisted living transitions, or unfortunate passings.

This remarkable organization operates on a foster-based model, relying on the dedication of volunteers like Marla Todd, who currently fosters two adorable kittens, Jersey Royal and Butterball. These little furballs, aged around 3-4 months, are among the many animals Hospice Hearts helps to find shelter, care, and eventual forever homes.

But the work doesn’t stop with fostering. Hospice Hearts depends on the generosity of the community for support. Donations of food, litter, beds, blankets, and toys for the orphans are always appreciated. These contributions help ensure that every pet in their care receives the care and comfort they deserve.

Hospice Hearts goes the extra mile to ensure that pets transitioning from their previous homes to new ones do so as smoothly as possible. They offer these orphans a safe place to stay, nourishing meals, and plenty of love. The organization supplies all the necessary items to their fosters, thanks to the generosity of donors.

If you want to meet some of the adorable animals helped by Hospice Hearts, mark your calendar for September 30th, when they’ll be at Pride Fest Fair in Urbana from 1–5 pm. And if you’re looking for a unique way to support this organization, join them at Pups & Pints on October 15th at 2 pm at Pour Brothers Taproom, 40 E. University Ave., Champaign.

Additionally, in October, Hospice Hearts will be offering a delightful opportunity for pet owners. They will have a photo booth with a variety of costumes and background options for your pet’s holiday pictures, ensuring you capture precious memories while supporting a great cause.