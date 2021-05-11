Hospice and Palliative Care with Transitions Hospice

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jessica Lyles, Regional Hospice and Palliative Coordinator with Transitions Hospice, shares more about their services.

Hospice and Palliative Care

People find most often that they are amazed at our timelines and quick responses to their questions or concerns. They are surprised to find out how helpful and beneficial hospice can be. Not only to the patient, but to the family as well.

We help people understand the differences between both hospice and palliative services.

We want to educate people on when hospice is appropriate and what they can expect from our services.

At Transitions Hospice, we take care of our patients so families can focus on being family.

• 24/7 on call support

• Extended Care Team

• Palliative Care

•Vigil Sitting

Transitions Hospice

201 N. Randolph St

Champaign, IL 61820

http://www.transitionshospice.com