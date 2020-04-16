Hooves of Hope spreading joy in community

Potomac, Ill. (WCIA)

Hooves of Hope is not letting COVID-19 stop them from spreading hope and love to members of the community.

Here’s more from Hooves of Hope:

We have been praying for the Lord to direct us on how we can help encourage others during this time. So recently we loaded up the minis and went to Liberty Village and Bowman Estates to put smiles on everyone’s faces. The minis didn’t understand why they couldn’t go into the buildings. They did their very best as they saw our folks at the door. They were all ready to go inside and love on them. What an honor to be able to tell all the staff how much we appreciate all they have done.



















Hooves of Hope is a non-profit that provides hope, love and mentoring to children and families through a partnership with horses. We are all about relationships. Connecting kids with their wranglers (mentors), connecting them with their horse, and connecting them with God.

Hooves of Hope also partners with Gateway Family Services, LLC to provide Trauma Focused Equine Assisted Psychotherapy to kids and families in Champaign and Vermilion Counties. Gateway has a team of master’s level clinicians to address the complex struggles associated with students that have experienced severe trauma.

Hooves of Hope is often confused with providing therapy. Although working with horses is always therapeutic, this program focuses primarily on improving relationships at home, school and community. This is done by allowing students to develop multiple relationships–with their horse and wrangler, to assist the individual in implementing strategies in relationships. Since horses are relational beings, they desire to be in relationship with us or the other horses in the herd. This provides an excellent opportunity to practice these healthy relationship strategies. We strongly believe that relationships are the vehicle for change.

Our goal is to always offer hope and love. Too often families are overwhelmed with all they have going and they can feel stuck. It is our hope and focus that we can be a place where families can experience hope and love to help carry them through whatever is going on in their lives.

Hooves of Hope is a unique organization that provides excellent services for kids and families in this area. Our goal is to leave lasting hoof prints on kids and families and so we strive to utilize all “four hooves of the horse.”

Wrangler Sessions–focused on healthy relationships, connecting kid and wrangler, kid and horse, and kid and God.

Equine Assisted Psychotherapy–Through a partnership with HOH the Gateway Family Services LLC team provides trauma focused equine assisted psychotherapy.

Corporate Trainings–teams from local businesses, youth groups, and agencies can participate in strength-based activities to assist in the teams identified goal.

Mini-stry–Our minis venture off of the property and bring a little bit of the ranch to you and teach life skills along the way!

These “four hooves” provide a unique combination in order to provide dynamic services to as many people as possible.