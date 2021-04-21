Honoring volunteers at Gibson Area Hospital for National Volunteer Week

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

We are appearing to honor our Volunteers during National Volunteer Week and thank them for the countless hours they dedicate to being ambassadors of our organization. Their selfless contributions are amazing and we thank them and hope to inspire others to become involved as volunteers.

Our volunteers freely give their time in many areas of our organization, from a friendly smile at the main entrance to sharing treats with the residents of our long term care facility. Our volunteers are an integral part of our success as an organization and to the positive patient experience. This year has been trialing in healthcare and our volunteers have helped immensely.

We offer state of the art healthcare, close to home, with a personal perspective as the heart of hometown health in the communities that we serve. Our volunteers add to the friendly and familiar faces that our patients and visitors see when they visit our facility.

National Volunteer Week is April 18-24, 2021

Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services

1120 N. Melvin St