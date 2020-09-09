Honor a veteran this fall with Mattex heating & cooling

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

Scheduling a furnace maintenance early in the fall can help you save money on energy bills.

It’s all about preventing system failures before they begin!

Scheduling a fall furnace maintenance with Mattex will not only save money, it’ll give you the opportunity to make a difference in the life of a local Veteran in need.

Mattex is offering a “Feel the Difference and Make a Difference” discount now through Veteran’s Day. The deal allows customers to take either a $25 discount for themselves or pay that $25 forward for a local Veteran in need of a furnace replacement or repair.

