Honey-Glazed Chicken in the ciKitchen

Our good friend Maggie Hockenberry and her dad Randy joined us in the ciKitchen today making honey-glazed chicken. If you’d like to try it for yourself, check out the recipe below:

INGREDIENTS

For Chicken:

1 whole chicken, weighing 3- 3.5 lbs, backbone removed and spatchcocked

2 tbsp of kosher salt

1 tsp of smoked paprika

1 tsp of black pepper

1 tsp of ground dried garlic (garlic powder works)

For Sauce:

1 Spanish Onion, sliced thin

1 rib of celery, sliced thin

8 cloves of garlic, slivered

½ cup of scallions, slivered

½ cup of honey

2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar

Kosher salt to taste

DIRECTIONS

In Advance:

• Mix spices with salt and coat chicken evenly.

• Lay chicken, skin side up, very loosely covered in refrigerator 12- 24 hours.

Day of Meal:

• 12- 24 hours later, preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

• In a large sauté pan or roasting tray, lay down onions, celery, and garlic so that the bottom of surface

is covered.

• Lay cured chicken, skin side up, on top of vegetables and place in oven for 30 minutes, or until

interior of chicken is 150 degrees Fahrenheit and skin is golden brown.

• Remove pan from oven and allow chicken to rest for 20 min.

• Turn oven to broil (low setting if possible)

• Collect pan juices along with vegetables and transfer to a small bowl.

• Add the rest of ingredients and mix thoroughly.

• Baste mixture on top of chicken and broil until skin gets dark and the sauce mixture has glazed the

chicken.

• Remove from oven and place chicken on large cutting board.

• Allow to cool for at least 5 minutes then cut into 8 pieces.