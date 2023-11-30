Homer, Ill. (WCIA)

The holidays are upon us, and with that comes a lot of extra things in our lives. A lot of folks are plugging in Christmas lights and decorations, lighting candles and cooking a lot more food as we celebrate and enjoy the holiday season. All of these fun and festive activities create a potential risk of starting a fire.

ciLiving’s, Ryan Frost, hit the road and met up with Mike Dilley at the Homer Fire Protection District, to talk about fire safety during the holidays. Dilley has been a firefighter for over 40 years, has operated as a Fire Investigator and currently serves as the Assistant Chief for both Homer and Sidney fire departments.

Dilley highlighted a number of simple, yet important things to be mindful of as we decorate and celebrate with family and friends.

BE AWARE OF IGNITION SOURCES

“We like to identify some of the, what we call, ignition sources, which are things that can cause fires, particularly around the holiday season.” Says Dilley. He outlined a couple particular ignition sources to be wary of:

CANDLES

“Candles are one of the biggest problems,” says Dilley, “Candles have an open flame. And we’ve had pets that knock them over drapery can get into it. If you leave it unattended, it can burn down and start a fire.“

EXTENSION CORDS

“Extension cords, are meant for meant for temporary use, not to be used day in and day out.” Mike showed us a lightweight, 18 gauge, extension cord. Something many of us use to plug in all the extra electronics around our homes. “Not only do they fail, but also people will put them underneath the furniture, underneath the rugs. If you put them under the rug, you can’t dissipate the heat so it can overheat and cause a fire. If you put it underneath a piece of furniture, it can get damaged and can actually fail and cause a fire.”



Mike explained that the more you plug into these cords, the more they will heat up which creates a greater hazard.



What does Mike recommend? He says if you can, plug things directly into the receptacle on the wall.

WHAT TO DO IF THERE IS A FIRE:

Mike cautioned that when a fire starts, it can move extremely fast and escalate into a life threatening situation. He gave an example, “If this room was on fire, we would be packing smoke at the top of this building. And then it radiates back down into everything in the room and creates what’s called flashover.” Flashover is a term that refers to a situation where the smoke in the room ignites as a fuel source turning the environment into a raging furnace.

So, what do you do if you find a fire in your home? Dilley says, “Alot depends on your confidence level. We tell people if you have a fire extinguisher and you have confidence that you can get it out and it’s a first attempt, otherwise get out of the house, call 911 and don’t try. Some people say, ‘I don’t want to deal with it’ and we’re OK with that. Don’t do it. Get out.”

SAFETY IN THE KITCHEN

“Year in, year out. The number one cause of house fires is unattended cooking.” Says Dilley, “If you’re cooking, stay at the stove.” He also advises that you keep handles of pots and pans pointed away from where children can grab them. “I have run medical calls where a child will hit [the handle] and dump all the hot stuff right on them and burn them.”

HOW TO MAKE SURE YOU ARE PREPARED:

Mike shared an interesting and very powerful anecdote from his 40 years of experience working with fires. “In all my years in doing fire and doing investigations, I have never been to a fatal fire when there wasn’t a working smoke detector.”

Fire alarms save lives because they are an inexpensive and affective early warning system that allows you to get out of danger before it is too late. According to Dilley, you only have 2-5 minutes before a fire can get out of control and reach the flashover stage.

Dilley also advises that you should have a meeting place established that everyone in the family knows about, that way if there is a fire, you don’t have to go back in and look for anyone. He also cautioned that you should “call 911 from outside the house, not from inside the house.”

HAVE A SAFE AND HAPPY HOLIDAY:

Keep an eye on potential ignition sources, make sure you have a working smoke detector, be attentive in the kitchen and make sure you have a plan in case there is a fire. And as always, if there is an emergency, dial 911.

http://homerfire.net/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057638440170

http://www.sidneyfire.org/

https://www.facebook.com/SidneyIllinoisFireRescue/