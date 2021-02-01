Homemade Valentine’s Day dinner experience with Chef DeAngelo Newson

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

DeAngelo Newson, Personal Chef, is ready to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

My passion started at a very young age, and it all started with my grandfather. I would often go hunting and fishing with him, and at the end of the day I would watch him cut and clean whatever protein we caught and cook a fantastic meal from it. He also had an amazing garden! So I have always been exposed to cooking from scratch with fresh ingredients and it was something that I always gravitated towards. That is also why I decided to go to culinary school instead of accepting scholarships to play basketball at the college level. In culinary school, I was taught by many great chefs the different styles of cooking, different cuisines, a variety of knife skills, customer service, among many other things. Since graduating, I have worked in an array of restaurants ranging from vegan, to upscale, to fine dinning (In IL and TN). A fun story I often like to share is that while working at Bacaro, I had the pleasure of cooking for not only Mario Batali, but also Drake- which has been the highlight of my career thus far!

I think people find my plating the most interesting. I am often told that my food looks amazing, even when it is something simple all because I put effort and emphasis on plating. People eat with their eyes first which is why presentation is key!

I would say that I find myself helping people expand their pallet by always having them try something new. People are often surprised by the things they like when they just try it!

I am often asked, “what’s your favorite thing to cook?” and the answer would be house made pasta. Pasta is very versatile- you can color it, stuff it, and shape it, just to name a few. I also feel that homemade pasta tastes better and will always have that “el dente” bite. However, my favorite thing about making pasta from scratch is that I can roll it through the pasta machine without using flour. When that is accomplished you know that the pasta is made correctly, and that is the most satisfying feeling a chef can get!



I feel like people should know how to properly use salt because salt is the microphone for food to speak. The reason I believe this is because if you use to much salt you can ruin the dish, and if you don’t use enough, there is a lack of flavor.

Due to Covid, as we all know, most restaurants are closed or working at a low capacity. With that being said, life still continues and events/ special occasions are still happening, and that is where I come in handy! People can hire me to come in to their home and cook an exceptional meal (or prepare ahead of time and drop off), right there in front of them without the worry of going out into the public or going out of their comfort zone

I make everything completely from scratch and use as many local businesses/ farms as possible. NOTHING FROZEN!!

I have a Valentine’s Day dinner coming up running from February 10th-14th. There will be 2 time slots available each day. The dinner experience consists of a Five course tasting menu, a bottle of wine (your choice of red or white) a flower and chocolate hearts for the table. $125pp.

The Menu:

Appetizer: Crab Cake Rueben Sliders with pickled red onions.

Starter: Roasted Beet Salad with watercress, arugula, goat cheese, and truffle oil. Main: Lamb Confit Stuffed Cannelloni and Tomato Sauce with lemon garlic ricotta cheese.

Formaggio: Havarti cheese, toasted baguette, and house made raspberry compote.

Dessert: Red Velvet-Cake with strawberry cream cheese, rhubarb compote, and chocolate sauce.

To sign up for a slot and make reservations contact DeAngelo Newson at 217-372-1531 by February 8.