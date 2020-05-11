Home maintenance tips concerning your skin, nails, and a look at hair trends with Expressions

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Sara Bielfeldt, Owner of Expressions, shares current trends in everything from hair, skin, nails, to fashion!

Here’s more from Sara:

For the boutique we are constantly speaking about current trends!

We discuss the comfort of the trend as well as multiple ways to wear each piece.

In the salon we also disucss trends, how long they will last, and how difficult they are to achieve.

We discuss at home maintenance of each skin, nail, and hair trend as well.

How to feel good even while at home

Beginning with a great self tanning lotion and application steps.

There’s also an awesome probiotic masque created by Image Skin which can be purchased online. It looks amazing when you finish the masque and apply their tinted moisturizing lotion. Paired with the self tanner it is a great start.

Then despite the fact that we are stuck at home we can still feel fashion forward as spring this year is full of the comfiest of looks! We take a look at a couple of looks and ways to wear them comfortably in the home. All of this will put anyone in a better mood when in doors for lengthy periods of time!

The looks can be found on our instagram and facebook but will also be something that can be found on our online purchasing website!

We are experienced in every aspect of fashion from clothes to skin to hair!

Expressions

110 E 9th Street Gibson City IL 60936