Home fitness tips with Keybeck Song

Keybeck Song, owner of Infinite CU, joins us with tips on sticking with your fitness routine even though gyms are shut down for the time being.

Here’s more from Keybeck:

Just because your gym is closed doesn’t mean you need to quit working out. (its good for your mental/physical health, gives you focus and a goal, forces you to try new things, you can still get in GREAT shape if not better at home, etc.)

Use the power of technology to get workout guidance and connect with others. There are various online options including my FREE facebook group COVID-19 Home Fitness Support Group, Personal Training via Facetime, Live workouts on Zoom, or Livechat, etc.

Three inexpensive pieces of home fitness equipment I highly recommend and some exercises you can do with them: Resistance Bands, Stability Ball, and something heavy.