Home decor ideas with Farmhouse Signs & Co.

Taylorville, Ill. (WCIA)

Lindsey Bliler, Owner of Farmhouse Signs & Co joins us to share how they can help you make your house a home.

Here’s more from Lindsey:

We hand-make all of our signs. We touch a sign 23 times from start to finish.

We are an all woman’s business. We offer DIY classes. We also make custom signs.





We help people design a space in their home. People don’t just come to shop home décor they come to ask for advice on how to decorate.





We help people make their own signs and home decor in out DIY classes.

We offer in home design work.







When you come into my store, I’m going to help you pick out and design the space. So many people don’t know what to put together and I’m there to help with that.

We hand-make so many of our products. We are always changing the store up.

July 24-26 make plans to check out the 3 day shopping road trip in central Illinois, Journey in July!

Shops, Boutiques, Vendors, and Restaurants!

Find Farmhouse Signs & Co on Facebook!

Farmhouse Signs & Co

113 South Washington Taylorville