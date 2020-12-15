Home cooked flavors of Zambia offered at Stango Cuisine

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re cooking stewed sweet potatoes in the CI Kitchen with Stango Cuisine.

Here’s more from owner, Mubanga Chanda:

Our cuisine is different but relatable to many ethnics, it is home cooked and flavorful.

A lot of people ask about our menu, it is kind of international and that’s what you can typically find in Zambia, it’s all because Zambia had immigrants from all over the world who brought different recipes and spices.

“EVERY LIFE IS WORTH THE SAME”

10% of the sales at Stango Cuisine is donated to One Dream Foundation to help build a hospital in Zambia, Africa. For more information visit www.onedreamfoundation.com

Our food is cooked from scratch.

We have our food in Schnucks Grab N Go by the Deli and also in Common Grounds.

Stango Cuisine

140 Lincoln Sq, Urbana. IL 61801.