Home away from home at Ruff Dayz Doggie Daycare and Boarding

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re talking the benefits of doggie daycare with Ruff Dayz Doggie Daycare and Boarding!

Sleepover with the doggies, creating a home away from home.

Constant supervision for safety purposes.

All day playtime with canine enrichment.

Dogs living their best life.

No more rushing home for pet parents.

Even if your dogs like to stay home alone a change of routine/scenery is a health benefit.

We will walk your dog. Who doesn’t want to walk by the scenery at Lake of the woods? The dogs react to the fresh air and spaciousness outside brings.

Decreases destructive behaviors like chewing, excessive barking.

We provide constant supervision that is accompanied with all day Play PaL TLC.

We celebrate birthday PAWties.

We largest play areas with turf and grassy spaces. The constant supervision by a staff member devoted to their needs at all times.

We also help with potty training by the way we run through the day.



Can dogs make friends? Yes, the can, and they do. Doggies can smile, and they do.

We can groom while your dog is here during playtime



Ruff Dayz

217-552-3697

601 S Lake of the Woods Rd Mahomet

Like them on Facebook HERE.