Santa Claus, IN. (WCIA)

Holidays in the Sky Drone Show and more this Summer

Thousands of Guests have already enjoyed “Holidays in the Sky” drone and fireworks spectacular, and Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials expect that number to hit six figures. The 300-drone show opened to a cheering crowd Saturday, June 18, and runs through July 31. The 15-minute show celebrates Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, and the Fourth of July with displays up to 700 feet wide, and concludes with a fireworks finale.

“You can’t believe this show until you see it,” says Lauren Crosby, Fourth-Generation Owner and Director of Entertainment & Events. “Our talented camera crew does a great job, but there’s no comparison to seeing this in person. And it’s only here for one season. This show is one-of-a-kind, and you won’t believe what 300 drones can do!”

For the best viewing experience, Guests should arrive early at the German American Bank Party Plaza, in the Thanksgiving section, where the “Light Up the Night with DJ Illuminate” dance party show will take place.

In addition to the drone and firework show, stunt dogs and their cast of human performers are delighting audiences of all ages at the Hoosier Celebration Theater daily through June 26 with shows each day at 2, 4, and 6 pm. All season long, the park will rotate in new entertainment each week with specialty acts including a magician, juggler, ventriloquist, and more. On July 3 & 4, “Holidays in the Sky” will include additional fireworks and music will be added to the show to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“We are always looking for new ways for our Guests to experience our park and make memories with their families,” says Crosby. “With drones, fireworks, and a variety of shows, it’s a great summer to visit Holiday World!”

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is resuming their annual Hire & Ride events on Tuesdays through the end of July. Lifeguards, Ride Operators, and Slide Attendants are eligible for up to $1,000 in bonuses. Those interested should visit HolidayWorldJobs.com.

We are a value park! Free Parking, Free Soft Drinks, Free Sunscreen, Free Wifi! We pride ourselves in being affordable family fun!

Holidays in the Sky runs through July 31. We will welcome back Kids World and Happy Halloween Weekends running through October 31.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

425 E Christmas Blvd.

Santa Claus, Indiana 47579