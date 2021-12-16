Holidays are opportunity for health conversations with older loved ones

The holidays are a time to gather together with loved ones near and far. With COVID-19 interrupting plans in 2020 and more people getting vaccinated, some families may be safely regathering for the first time in months, meaning this may be the first time you are interacting with aging loved ones in quite some time. If so, you may begin to notice some changes in behavior, cognitive abilities, and more.

The number of dementia and Alzheimer’s cases has increased in recent years and the COVID-19 pandemic has indirectly caused further decline in those with cognitive conditions. About 6.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and deaths from Alzheimer’s increased 145 percent between 2000 and 2019. Early intervention and finding the right environment for our loved ones is crucial to caring for loved ones.

Possible signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s

• Memory loss

• Struggles with Familiar Tasks

• Disorientation

• Difficulty with Words

• Social Isolation

• Misplacing Objects

• Poor Judgment

• Personality Shifts

What to do if you notice these signs

Have a conversation. These talks can be hard, but they are necessary to have in order to properly care for the ones you love. Gently express that you are concerned about them because they haven’t been themselves lately. Don’t say it in a critical or accusing way – otherwise they may become defensive. Use a gentle tone of voice. Be aware of your body language when having the conversation. It’s so important to seek assistance from your healthcare provider or local memory care experts.

And speaking of experts…

