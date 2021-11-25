Holiday sweets and treats with Pekara Bistro and Bakery

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Pekara Bakery and Bistro is a sibling business of Central Illinois Bakehouse. We make authentic artisan breads, rolls, croissants, pastries, cookies and more every day at our two baking locations. Breads are baked at the Bakehouse and pastry case items are created on site at Pekara. Every baked item we sell is artfully crafted by our skilled team of bakers.

Pekara Bakery and Bistro is open Wednesdays through Sundays 7am until 2pm. We offer European inspired breakfast and lunch featuring our in house baked goods. We are famous for our breakfast sandwich on freshly baked croissant and also our giant slices of Brioche French toast. We also recently re-introduced crepes to our menu. They were a feature at the original Downtown Champaign Pekara location and we are happy to have them back!

Every item we sell is freshly prepared in house (except potato chips). Our sandwiches are served on fresh Central Illinois Bakehouse bread made by our team around the corner, our pastry case items are baked daily in house at Pekara and our fine pastries are hand crafted by our kitchen team over at the Bakehouse. Croutons, granola, jams, spreads… everything is hand crafted by our amazing team of artisans.

Order online at www.pekarabistro.com or at www.cibakehouse.com. You can also call either location or visit us at our two market locations, the C-U Indoor Farmers Market at Lincoln Square Mall or our Downtown Bloomington market store located in the Ensenberger building on Center St.

Pekara Bakery and Bistro

Business/Organization Phone

(217) 607-8179

Business/Organization Address

811 W Springfield Ave

Champaign, IL 61820